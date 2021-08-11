Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $7.82 Per Share

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) – Analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $7.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.77. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,504.99 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,513.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.19 and a beta of 2.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $425,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 287 shares of company stock worth $455,878. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

