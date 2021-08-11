Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.49% of Texas Roadhouse worth $166,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 407.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 99,086 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $55,676,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXRH. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.90.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

