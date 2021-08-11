Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading Up 5%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.56 and last traded at $36.30. 8,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 548,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Textainer Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 33,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,199,000 after buying an additional 130,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 133,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 277,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

