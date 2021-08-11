Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading Up 5%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.56 and last traded at $36.30. 8,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 548,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Textainer Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 33,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,199,000 after buying an additional 130,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 133,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 277,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.
Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
