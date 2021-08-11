The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,545 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of The Allstate worth $192,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 24,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL stock opened at $134.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.07. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.