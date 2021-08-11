The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $1,056,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZEK opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24. The AZEK has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.49.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The AZEK will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

