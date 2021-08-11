The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) is Sippican Capital Advisors’ Largest Position

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. The Bancorp comprises about 3.7% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 646.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TBBK traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.45.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

