The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT Raised to $25.00 at Benchmark

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Benchmark from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SKIN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.85. The Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $20.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.