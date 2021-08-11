The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT Raised to $25.00

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

SKIN has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark upped their target price on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of SKIN stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. 225,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,115. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85. The Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,903,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,342,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

