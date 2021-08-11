The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $651.00

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $651.00 and last traded at $654.23, with a volume of 4717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $663.27.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $918.87.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total value of $2,791,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $41,652,425 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.