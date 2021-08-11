The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by CIBC to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $205,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $804,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $438,663,613. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 211,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,514,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

