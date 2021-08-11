The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CG. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.
NASDAQ:CG opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55.
In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,133,101 shares of company stock worth $438,663,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
