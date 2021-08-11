The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CG. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,133,101 shares of company stock worth $438,663,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

