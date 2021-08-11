The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,817 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after buying an additional 1,903,163 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $122,625,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $2,013,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,604 shares of company stock worth $37,142,089. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

