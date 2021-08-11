The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 698,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 121,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of The Chemours worth $19,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,024. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CC stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.10.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. Equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

