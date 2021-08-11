The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.62

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.62 and last traded at $72.19, with a volume of 25378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.95.

The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.98.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 866.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $70,837,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 187,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

