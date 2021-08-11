The Force Protocol Trading Down 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011475 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.81 or 0.00665625 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000972 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

