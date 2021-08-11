The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.510-$2.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.640 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,674. The stock has a market cap of $942.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.02. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

