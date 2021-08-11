The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€56.00” Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €68.50 ($80.59).

LXS stock opened at €62.60 ($73.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of €60.06.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

