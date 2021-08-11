The Graph Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $263.55 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $3.97 billion and $263.55 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.46 or 0.00883345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00112593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00151747 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

