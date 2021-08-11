The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.20% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $139.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Several analysts have commented on THG shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

In other news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $2,722,035 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

