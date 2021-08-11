The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 3.9% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $6.21 on Wednesday, reaching $337.69. 206,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,920. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.02. The stock has a market cap of $359.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

