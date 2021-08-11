The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.06. The stock had a trading volume of 126,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,920. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market cap of $359.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

