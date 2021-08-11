The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 3.3% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $19,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 28,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

NYSE:HD traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.95. 130,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,920. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

