The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $537.00

Shares of The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 537 ($7.02) and last traded at GBX 535.24 ($6.99), with a volume of 280436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532 ($6.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 519.79. The company has a market cap of £666.06 million and a P/E ratio of -9.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

