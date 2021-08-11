The North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$36.34. The North West shares last traded at C$35.71, with a volume of 90,702 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on NWC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of The North West in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get The North West alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.70.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$550.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.5286083 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. The North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

The North West Company Profile (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for The North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.