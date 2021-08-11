The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.
Shares of NASDAQ:STKS traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $374.95 million, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.
STKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
