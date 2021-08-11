The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $374.95 million, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

STKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 15,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $161,236.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,473.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tyler Loy sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $50,201.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 537,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,686 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

