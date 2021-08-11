The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,170,832.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,795 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNTG stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.89. 1,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,999. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.01 million, a P/E ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.52.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.