The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Cut to $35.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its price objective decreased by Truist Securities from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,999. The stock has a market cap of $847.70 million, a PE ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.52. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $50,170,832.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 976.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 52,931 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,187 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

