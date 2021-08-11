The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) PT Lowered to $35.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Truist from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of PNTG traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.45. 465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,999. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $833.55 million, a PE ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

