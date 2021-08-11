The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,073,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,543 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $144,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,203,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255,919. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $349.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.26.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

