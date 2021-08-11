The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG opened at $142.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $348.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.