The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

PGR opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.17. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

