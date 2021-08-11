The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) rose 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.98. Approximately 57,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,681,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on REAL. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $54,021.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $390,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,190 shares of company stock worth $2,606,853. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,217,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The RealReal by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in The RealReal by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.