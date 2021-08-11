The RealReal Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,932 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,356% compared to the typical daily volume of 476 put options.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $90,816.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $54,021.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,190 shares of company stock worth $2,606,853 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The RealReal by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The RealReal by 178.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

REAL stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The RealReal will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

