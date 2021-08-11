The Sandbox (SAND) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $474.17 million and approximately $420.46 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $795.26 or 0.01740089 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00012524 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

