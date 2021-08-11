The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.84 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.56.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $159.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

