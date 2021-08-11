The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,742 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.10% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $71,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 28,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.33. 1,151,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,581. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.35. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $303.03.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

