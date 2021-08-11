The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for 0.9% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 213.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.1% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 157.3% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,137,000 after buying an additional 51,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.35. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $216.69 and a 1 year high of $298.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

