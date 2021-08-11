The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $296.07 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $216.69 and a 12-month high of $298.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.35.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

