The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.75

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.75 and last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 2425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 108.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,626 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.