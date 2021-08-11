The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,375 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 63,052 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up about 0.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.26.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.44. The stock had a trading volume of 180,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,498. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

