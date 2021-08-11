The TJX Companies (TJX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect The TJX Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $74.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.26.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

