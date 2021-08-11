The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$85.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$85.74, with a volume of 3,270,294 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$85.58. The company has a market cap of C$155.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5388706 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.67%.

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total value of C$12,104,782.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,827,208.32. Insiders have sold a total of 220,136 shares of company stock valued at $19,225,267 over the last three months.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

