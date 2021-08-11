The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $177.47. The stock had a trading volume of 116,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758,261. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $322.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

