The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 39,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 35,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $178.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758,261. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $323.61 billion, a PE ratio of -70.83, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.72.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

