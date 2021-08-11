The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEN stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,200. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEN. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.29.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

