The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,006,000 after acquiring an additional 887,087 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. 172,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,911,610. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

