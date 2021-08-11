Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.49

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.49 and traded as high as C$4.52. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$4.38, with a volume of 20,350 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$415.86 million and a P/E ratio of -11.87.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.2104795 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.