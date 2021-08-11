Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $126.01 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00037227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.35 or 0.00306005 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00036425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013775 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.86 or 0.02325638 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.