Thingschain (TIC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,166.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $58,192.38 and $1,166.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

