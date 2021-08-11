THORChain Price Hits $7.10 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $130.24 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $7.10 or 0.00015515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00150318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00160563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,594.37 or 0.99639171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.86 or 0.00869468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 231,373,628 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars.

